Lisa Gell, M: 402-850-6653, lisa.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This stunning ranch style home in Elkhorn's coveted "Prairies" neighborhood is a true gem. Built in 2017 and meticulously maintained, this home features 6 bedrooms, a luxurious primary suite with a fantastic bathroom, and new plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors with a walking trail in your backyard, and entertain guests with a wet bar in the basement rec room. Many appliances are included, and the garage nearly fits 4 cars with a durable epoxy finish on the floors. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of paradise with a lawn sprinkler system and rough-in for a hot tub. *note: main floor office can be 6th bedroom*
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $735,000
- Updated
