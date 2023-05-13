Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Experience the perfect blend of modern living and rustic charm with this stunning Modern Chic model home situated on a private treed lot and secluded community of Privada. Step inside and be greeted by a light-filled and spacious living area, featuring contemporary finishes. The open-concept floor plan makes entertaining a breeze, with a chef's kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and an oversized quartz island. The home features 5 bedrooms, including a Primary Suite with exquisite tile detail, walk in shower, dual sinks and large closet. The lower level offers additional living space with a cozy family room with detailed wetbar, custom hand made bar table. Huge open space!Outside, you'll find an expansive patio area perfect for hosting summer barbecues or enjoying a glass of wine under the stars next to built in fire pit. The attached three car garage offers plenty