5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,500

  • Updated
Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - John Canigila Home’s brand new 5 bedroom ranch, was designed with the home owner in mind. Walk in to an airy & inviting main floor with a beautiful floor to ceiling stoned fireplace with floating shelves opening to a dream kitchen. Custom local soft-close cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry with appliance counter, quartz countertops, & extended kitchen island leads into the dinette area. This split ranch offers 2 bedrooms, full bath and ½ bath on the opposite wing of the primary suite which brings a stunning ensuite with a walk in tiled shower, dbl vanity, soaker tub, custom oversized closet with a walk way connected to the laundry & mudroom. Head downstairs to the finished lower level to a luxurious space for entertaining. An oversized family room w. a rec room & splendid bar to host everyone. 2 bedrooms & full bath are hidden with a large storage area. 3 Car garage w. a covered patio to offer some pr

