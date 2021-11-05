Katie Day, M: 402-681-4222, katie.day@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Absolutely stunning Elkhorn home in The Prairies. Check out this 5 bed, 5 bath ranch with over 2,100 FSF on the main level plus another 1,750 FSF in LL. Built in 2018, this home has it all and has been meticulously maintained! Beautiful kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with quartz counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop, walk-in pantry with a 2nd full-size fridge plus microwave. Open floor plan with a spacious great room, gas fireplace, shiplap, and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors. 3 bed, 3 baths on main level w/ stackable w/d and built-ins in primary bed closet. 2nd stackable W/D on main. LL has 2 BR's, workout/flex room, 2 bathrooms, rec room, snack zone/wet bar plus stackable laundry. Covered deck and fully fenced yard. Just blocks from the neighborhood pool and clubhouse! Showings start November 1st!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Concerns over delays and budget for the school construction project had the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education contemplating diffi…
WAHOO – Public outcry resulted in modifications to an intersection that claimed five lives in less than a year.
A three-judge panel will determine if convicted murderer Bailey Boswell will serve a life sentence or become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska history.
WAVERLY – A Waverly man was flown by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning after a single-car rollover crash in rura…
WAHOO – Owen Industries, Inc (OII), parent company of PVS Structures, PVS Metals, NPS Metals, MVS Metals and NP Finishing, has acquired the as…
Capt. John Vik said deputies found the 23-year-old's Dodge Ram on its side in an embankment about 50 yards east of 176th Street, near Bluff Road, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin declined to say how or how long the nurse went about delivering narcotics: "We don't want other people to learn and try to do the exact same things. They're talented enough without us helping them."
WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.
FIRTH – The Class B No. 3 Waverly volleyball team took part in the B-3 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament at Norris High School on Oct. 26 and …
ASHLAND – An estimated 400 people roamed around Ashland’s historic downtown area to gather candy during Trick or Treat on Silver Street on Sat…