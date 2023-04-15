Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This Beautiful like new one owner 2 Story home located in Grandview Ridge Estates is just waiting for you to move right in! This home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with a 3 car garage in the Elkhorn School District. The minute you walk in you will love the open floor plan with living room fireplace featuring natural stone accents and quartz kitchen island with large pantry. The primary bedroom has an extra large walk-in closet with instant access to laundry area, 2 seperate sink spaces, soaking tub and tiled walk-in shower. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets so there is plenty of storage space for everyone! The basement is finished with wet bar area, nice sized yard with patio and concrete basketball pad with hoop. You will not want to miss this one! Call to set up your showing today! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO- The one man wrecking crew of Trent Barry powered the Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran Baseball Team to a 13-3 win o…
WAHOO – Although the Law Office of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer will hold an open house this week to introduce its newest attor…
CERESCO — After 10 years, Sweet Pea Grocers in Ceresco is closing permanently. Store owners said they’re closing because sales have dipped whi…
Cole Pensick, 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC- A year ago, Will Peterson a senior at Yutan High School came about as close as he could to winning the National Tournament f…