 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $689,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $689,000

Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Model Home Not For Sale. Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine homes. Privada is a new development in the Elkhorn school district that provides a great mixed property environment. Privada Villas are designed for someone that wants beautiful custom home for their taste. HOA will provide mowing, snow removal and trash removal as part of you monthly fee. This model offers 11' ceilings, large kitchen with large pantry, a wonderful Owners suite including a large zero entry shower. Contact us today to discuss your Villa on walkout or flat lots available.This is a model home not for sale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular