Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This Beautiful like new one owner 2 Story home located in Grandview Ridge Estates is just waiting for you to move right in! This home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with a 3 car garage in the Elkhorn School District. The minute you walk in you will love the open floor plan with living room fireplace featuring natural stone accents and quartz kitchen island with large pantry. The primary bedroom has an extra large walk-in closet with instant access to laundry area, 2 seperate sink spaces, soaking tub and tiled walk-in shower. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets so there is plenty of storage space for everyone! The basement is finished with wet bar area, nice sized yard with patio and concrete basketball pad with hoop. You will not want to miss this one! Call to set up your showing today! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000
