5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000

Gary Gernhart, M: 402-880-6056, gary.gernhart@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/gary.gernhart - Move-in ready home in The Prairies on a corner lot! This home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, & over 3,600 square feet finished. Dramatic 2 story entry opens to an inviting sitting room, spacious living room and an expansive kitchen area with hidden pantry. Main floor has a flex room that could serve as an office, craft room or kids play room, plus drop zone and ½ bath. The second floor features an oversized primary bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets and unique access from the primary bath to laundry room. The second floor has 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms-- one with en suite 3/4 bath & two share jack & jill bathrooms. Lower level is perfect for entertaining with sizeable family room with wet bar, 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom—plus storage in 3 separate areas. AMA.

