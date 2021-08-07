Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Open Sun 8/8 1-3PM!!! Expansive 2 story in The Prairies, one of Elkhorn South’s most coveted neighborhoods, is located just steps from community pool & clubhouse! You will be greeted by soaring 2 story entry leading to open main level with gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of windows flooding the space with natural light. Custom kitchen with ample cabinet & pantry space, large island, granite & SS appliances. Just what everyone is looking for today…main floor His & Hers private office spaces. The 2nd level boasts huge master suite retreat with His & Hers vanities, walk-in shower w/double shower heads, jetted tub, large walk-in closet & attached laundry area. Also featured on the 2nd floor is beds #2 & #3 sharing a Hollywood style double bathroom as well as a #4 bedroom suite w/private bath. You will love the fully finished basement with theater area & wet bar as well as full bath & 5th b
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize County Attorney Joe Dobesh to draft a letter to the Nebraska D…
WAHOO – On Monday, Rhonda Carritt confirmed with the Wahoo Newspaper that the recall petition she filed was related to the proposed solar farm…
PRAGUE – From polka music to kolaches and dumplings and kraut to beer, Prague Beer Barrel Days (BBD) offers something for the young and old al…
- Updated
WAHOO – Despite stifling heat and humidity and a popup thunderstorm, participation and attendance at the 2021 Saunders County Fair was outstanding.
WAHOO – “Glow Getter” just kept standing out, Wahoo’s Benita Steffes said.
WAHOO – The City of Wahoo is moving into the realm of renewable energy.
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAVERLY – It was a perfect storm, Jorge Zuniga said.
WAVERLY –On Saturday evening, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hazmat level 3 investigation at the Waverly Pool in Wayne Park.