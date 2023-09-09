Mike McCawley, M: 402-218-5979, mmccawley@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Don't miss your chance to get into the Prairies with this beautiful 2 story home with 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms. Main floor with open concept also contains a large office for those working from home days as well as a drop zone to fit your needs. From the kitchen walk out to your 20 x 12 deck that backs to common green space all around for a beautiful view. 2nd floor includes a large master bath with large walk in shower and walk in closet. Bedroom one contains its own full bathroom while the other two share a Jack and Jill. Basement is completely open concept with wet bar for entertaining as well as a 5th bedroom. Also, you can walk a block to the neighborhood pool to enjoy those hot summer days! A.M.A.