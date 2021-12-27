Georgie Vint, M: 402-690-1578, georgie.vint@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wonderful Executive 5 Br. Home w/Primary Bedroom And Office On The Main Floor! Very Spacious Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops, Extra Spacious Breakfast Bar And Fireplace To Spice Up Those Cold Evenings While Making Cookies! Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances And Large Eating Area! Round The Corner Is The Great Living Room W/A Wall Of Windows! Main Floor Laundry! Updated Deck And Patio! Enjoy The Finished Lower Level You Can Lounge Around The Fireplace Or Visit The Media/Movie Room, Plan For A Game Night Or A Special Movie! Very Large Family Room For Those Game Nights! Check It Out! You Will Find A Wet Bar And Entertainment Area W/Fridge, etc! This Home Sits On Almost An Acre Of Land And Close To Easy Access To Omaha Or Gretna Mall! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000
