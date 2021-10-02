Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - OPEN SUN 10/3- 1-3PM! Expansive 2 story in The Prairies, one of Elkhorn South’s most coveted neighborhoods, is located just steps from community pool & clubhouse! You will be greeted by soaring 2 story entry leading to open main level with gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of windows flooding the space with natural light. Custom kitchen with ample cabinet & pantry space, large island, granite & SS appliances. Just what everyone is looking for today…main floor His & Hers private office spaces. The 2nd level boasts huge master suite retreat with His & Hers vanities, walk-in shower w/double shower heads, jetted tub, large walk-in closet & attached laundry area. Also featured on the 2nd floor is beds #2 & #3 sharing a Hollywood style double bathroom as well as a #4 bedroom suite w/private bath. You will love the fully finished basement with theater area & wet bar as well as full bath & 5th b
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.
WAVERLY – The disc golf course at Wayne Park looks a little bit different since the City of Waverly redesigned it over the summer.
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
LINCOLN – A 53-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail last week on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras…
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…
ASHLAND – Cheerleaders have always been on the sidelines injecting excitement into the fans and the players. Now, the Ashland-Greenwood High S…
ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team was able to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1990s at the school. That was…
WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…