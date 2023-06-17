Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - John Canigila Home’s brand new 5 bedroom ranch, was designed w/ the home owner in mind. Walk in to an airy & inviting main floor w/ a beautiful floor to ceiling stoned fireplace w/ floating shelves opening to a dream kitchen. Custom local soft-close cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry w/ appliance counter, quartz countertops, & extended kitchen island leads into the dinette area. This split ranch offers 2 bedrooms, full bath & ½ bath on the opposite wing of the primary suite which brings a stunning ensuite w/ a walk in tiled shower, dbl vanity, soaker tub, custom oversized closet w/ a walk way connected to the laundry & mudroom. Head downstairs to the finished lower level to a luxurious space for entertaining. An oversized family room with a rec room and splendid bar to host everyone. 2 bedrooms and full bath are hidden with an large storage area. 3 Car garage with a covered patio to offer some privacy