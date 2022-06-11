Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Woodland Homes 2 story floor plan; Cabernet II Cape Cod Elevation features board and batten siding, big windows, and a covered wraparound porch. Enter this spacious home and you are greeted by an open floor plan and huge windows over looking a large flat backyard and covered patio. A chefs kitchen with nearly 9 foot island and a walk in pantry. A large drop zone & mudroom off the garage. Upstairs a large primary suite and sitting room with fireplace with oversized bathroom and walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms on the 2nd floor 2 with a shared full Jack and Jill bath, and a 4th with a private 3/4 bath! This home is under construction. Price subject to change. Photos of similar home.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $620,625
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – A new lobby, a second floor atrium, private offices and a welcoming board room with adjacent deck are just a few of the features of …
ASHLAND – It was a pretty routine Ashland City Council meeting that was set to end in less than 30 minutes, until the executive director of th…
WAVERLY – The Waverly School District 145 Board of Education learned in March that Ward 2 representative Robin Kappler would be resigning, wit…
WAVERLY – The sign had become infamous over the years. As drivers passed it on their way into Waverly from Lincoln or the nearby Interstate 80…
BETHANY- The Nebraska Wave 16 and under finished with a 2-2 mark to start June in four games played in Bethany, Oklahoma over the weekend. The…
WAHOO – The woman accused of stealing from a Saunders County village library has been sentenced to probation.
CEDAR BLUFFS – After making its debut last year, the Cedar Days parade is returning to the community celebration this year.
VALPARAISO – The annual Valparaiso Days community celebration will return to the Saunders County village in full force for the weekend of June…
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
RAYMOND – The Village of Raymond’s wastewater treatment system is about to see an upgrade that will replace a facility that is well past its prime.