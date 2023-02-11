Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He is move in ready and he has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot and has a 1,917 sq ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,637 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $619,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.
WAHOO – The size of the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team ended up being too much for the Class B No. 8 Waverly in a 60-44 victory for the C…
LINCOLN — The Waverly girls bowling team made school history at the B-2 District Tournament on Feb. 1 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The Viki…
An 18-year-old was cited on suspicion of animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned in a cage along a Lancaster County road.
WAVERLY — Fifteen-year-old Will Pool knows how to guide a sailboat, balance a budget, and he has a good idea which career he wants to pursue a…