5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $612,950

Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Welcome to Privada Villas located by 204th and West Center. Thomas David Fine homes is excited to offer this full custom home experience in a villa neighborhood. This model home showcases many features that you may want. Beautiful Kitchen with walk in Pantry, Elegant Master Suite with a zero-entry shower and walk-in closet, finished basement with 3 bedrooms, and oversized 3 car garage for storage space you need. Set an appointment today to start your custom villa.