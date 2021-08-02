 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $612,950

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $612,950

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $612,950

Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Welcome to Privada Villas located by 204th and West Center. Thomas David Fine homes is excited to offer this full custom home experience in a villa neighborhood. This model home showcases many features that you may want. Beautiful Kitchen with walk in Pantry, Elegant Master Suite with a zero-entry shower and walk-in closet, finished basement with 3 bedrooms, and oversized 3 car garage for storage space you need. Set an appointment today to start your custom villa.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan G. Hanson
Obituaries

Joan G. Hanson

ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics