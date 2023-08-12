Kawa Hamidi, M: 402-682-1449, kawa.hamidi@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Exquisite Easton Ranch by Empire Estates nested on a daylight lot in one of Omaha's premier locations, the Coventry Ridge. This luxurious 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage ranch features 10’ high ceiling on the main level with 11’ tray ceiling in the great room and master bed room, open kitchen concept with custom made hard wood soft closing shaker style cabinets and luxury quartz and granite countertops, beautiful wet bar with quartz and granite countertops in the basement, walk in pantry, walk in shower in the master bedroom, covered composite deck and a lot of other luxuries to mention! Another highlight of Easton Ranch is its large windows which brings in lots of natural light, heated garage with EV charging station, and the use of enhanced insulation methods and high efficiency furnace and water heater to keep it energy efficient. The builder will provide 10 years structural warranty for your peace of mind.