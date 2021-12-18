5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $600,000

Marie Bartlett, M: 402-843-8870, marie.bartlett@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Where to begin! Stunning one owner 2 story home in desirable Windgate Ranch II. Complete with open floor plan & that extra attention to detail make this home look like something straight out of a magazine. Sky high ceilings & elegant staircase greets you. Kitchen showcases island, hood vent & gas cook-top, & huge walk-in pantry! Living room has beautiful stone fireplace that makes a great focal point. Drop zone/mud room area off of the garage. Possible 5th bdrm on main level or keep as an office. The abundance of windows make having bright, natural light easy! 4 bedrooms on 2nd level with 3 of them having their own bath. Primary suite features gorgeous tray ceiling & adjoining office/sitting area. Extra large ensuite full bath w/ dual vanities, walk in tiled shower, & huge walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located on same level as bdrms. Backyard is made for entertaining with the extended paved pa