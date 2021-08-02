 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Looking for a treed lot in Elkhorn Schools? Stunning new construction ranch home in sought after Privada backs to tree line. Character and charm throughout with one of a kind details. Features include Frigidaire professional series appliances, custom cabinets with soft close in kitchen and primary suite, all quartz counters, rough hewn marble stone on the exterior, large covered patio. Huge basement with wet bar and beverage fridge, 2 extra bedrooms and bath. This home is currently a model by Laid Back Lifestyle a division of Nathan Homes. You are unique and your home should be too!

