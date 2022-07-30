Marie Otis, M: 402-670-8775, marie.otis@bhhsamb.com, https://www.marieotis.com - Not your average open-concept floorplan! The Pierre 1885 offered by Nelson Builders features a unique layout centered on the stunning upgraded kitchen. Many upgrades including chefs gas cooktop and stainless hood vent, large pantry, hidden undercabinet outlets and LED lighting. Look over your large center island into the great room, with feature wall of built-in custom lower cabinets with long mantle and ship lap to the ceiling with a electric linear fireplace. Main floor laundry walks thru to the primary closet and luxurious primary suite with walk-in shower and dual sinks with decorative arch. The unique open staircase is adorned with windows beckoning you to head down into the walkout basement featuring a spacious rec room complete with wet bar. You’ll also find 3 more bedrooms, and ¾ bath with double vanity on this level.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $590,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO- For the fifth time in five years, the Bishop Neumann football program will start the season with a new Head Football Coach. Taking the …
WAVERLY – In Melanie Howard’s soon-to-open pet salon, a grooming table stands about three feet from the floor. Under a bright length of fluore…
The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred approximately 3 miles underground shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
RAYMOND – Since his hiring earlier this year, new Raymond Central Activities Director Tony Kobza has hit the ground running. Kobza has taken o…
WAVERLY – On July 22, Waverly played host to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
ASHLAND – In Cass County south of Ashland, the last weekend of July holds an annual tradition the keeps the legacy of the tractor and agricult…
According to the National Weather Service Omaha office, in May, the Columbus area usually sees an average of 4.57 inches of rainfall, with this year coming in at 2.64.
A Wahoo couple videotaped what they suspect is a mountain lion outside their home. Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion also was spotted on the northwest edge of Lincoln.
WAVERLY – The future is now for Waverly School District 145.
ASHLAND – Fourteen Ashland area veterans from multiple branches of the U.S. military armed forces received Quilts of Valor on Saturday during …