Fantastic Vencil Homes custom 2 story plan. This is not your typical new 2 story home.....Bonus features in this open floor plan include a two story great room/hearth room, 4 BRs on the second level plus a loft area, a 5th bedroom on the main level, oversized 3 car garage and a walk through pantry. This plan offers all the finishes you expect: granite/quartz countertops, custom birch cabinets, drop zone, floor to ceiling fireplace, and a large covered patio. The primary suite offers a walk in shower, dual vanities, a deep soaking tub and a large walk in closet. Located on a corner lot in popular Westbury Farm & Elkhorn School District. Approximate completion is February 2023. Still time to make selections. Pictures of similar home.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $571,000
