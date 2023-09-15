Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Vencil Homes 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage ranch with a cozy covered patio. This open floor plan offers great space for entertaining with a center island kitchen open to the great room plus a 16' x 11' dining area. Standard features include custom birch cabinets, granite/quartz counter tops, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Don't miss the huge walk-in pantry, drop zone with built in lockers & a convenient desk area plus a main floor laundry. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk-in shower. In the finished lower level enjoy the full wet bar area, huge rec room space plus 2 additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Approximate completion is late January 2024.