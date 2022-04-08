 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $565,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $565,000

Mike Bjork, M: 402-522-6131, mike.bjork@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - **Open House Friday, April 8 from 4pm - 6pm**Don't miss this Elkhorn beauty with a private tree lined backyard. You can easily entertain in the basement kitchen while sitting outside around the firepit. This recently updated ranch features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, new hardwood floors, new carpet, water filtration system, and air filtration system.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular