5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $539,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He is move in ready and he has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot and has a 1,917 sq ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,637 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A.

