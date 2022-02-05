Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic Vencil Homes custom 2 story plan. This is not your typical new construction 2 story home.....Bonus features in this open floor plan include a two story great room/ hearth room, 4 BRs on the 2nd level plus a loft area, 5th bedroom on the main level, oversized 3 car garage and a walk thru pantry. This plan offers all the finishes that you would expect: granite/quartz countertops, custom birch cabinets, drop zone, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, and a large covered patio. The 2nd level offers a sprawling owner's suite with a walk-in shower, dual vanities, deep soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet. All this on a corner lot in the Westbury Farms subdivision in the popular Elkhorn school district. Approximate completion is late May 2022. Still plenty of time to make selections. Pictures are of similar home.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WAVERLY – HoneyCreek Restaurant was packed on its last full day of business. The wait for seating neared an hour at the height of the dinner r…
- Updated
YUTAN — The Yutan Volunteer Fire Department and Mead Fire Department responded to a call to Yutan Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, aft…
- Updated
WAVERLY – A new building that would house Waverly Fire and Rescue and the city’s municipal offices is planned to rise on 134th Street in Waver…
ASHLAND- It’s been a long time in the making, but the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was able to win the Capitol Confe…
- Updated
WAHOO – Images of tractors stuck in mud up to their cabs flashed on the screen as energetic rock ‘n roll music played in the background.
- Updated
WAVERLY – If all goes to plan, Waverly could see a big boost to its internet speeds before the end of the year.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
WAHOO – Joy Shultz of Wahoo and Dawn Thumser of Plattsmouth became the first students to graduate from Southeast Community College without eve…
WAHOO – The Honor Roll lists for Wahoo High School have been announced.
- Updated
WAHOO – Saunders County officials widely agree that the county is in need of a new emergency radio system, but citizens will not get the chanc…