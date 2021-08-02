Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending ...home to remain on the market for back up offers only. Fantastic Vencil Homes custom 2 story plan! This is not your typical 2 story home....Bonus features in this home include a 2 story great room, 4 bedrooms on the second floor plus a loft area, 5th bedroom on the main floor, oversized 3 car garage and a walk through pantry. This plan offers all the extras that you expect: granite & quartz counter tops, custom birch cabinets, drop zone, floor to ceiling fireplace and a huge covered patio. The upper level offers a sprawling owner's suite with a walk-in shower, dual vanities, deep soaking bathtub and huge walk-in closet. All this on a .29 acre West facing lot in the Westbury Farm subdivision in the Elkhorn School District.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $503,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational a…
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
WAVERLY – Employees at the Waverly Runza don’t just show up to work to clock in and clock out, Manager Taylor Veik said.