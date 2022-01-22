5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Kelly Rasmussen, M: 402-714-6862, kellyras@msn.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautiful & Better then New because it has everything you could want! Almost 4000 fsf! Five bedrooms with an additional conforming 6th on the main for office/play rm or could be main floor bedroom. Large Formal Living and open dining room! Kitchen opens to cozy family room with floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Neutral colors throughout. Mudroom has lots of built in cubbies! Extra space was added to the garage! Extra big patio 20 x 15! Extra Large Master has sitting room & walk in closet! Master bath with walk in shower, dual vanities and private toilet. 2nd Floor laundry! Finished lower level with lots of space to spread out including rec room, office/workout area, conforming 5th bed & 3/4 bath! Full scalloped wood privacy fence! Elkhorn schools! Lots of upgrades! Only 1.5 years old! No need to wait on building!