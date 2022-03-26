Andrea Oster, M: 402-699-4687, andrea.oster@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Nestled into the serene nature of The Sanctuary! A remarkable home built by Ken Oster Homes. Sophistication, stunning spaces, and like new. Spacious and open main floor living using gorgeous woods, materials, details, and superb workmanship! Spa-like en-suite, 2nd bedroom on main or office plus a dream come true pantry. A Back stairway leads to a private loft/bedroom with endless possibilities. Beautiful lower level has 2 additional bedrooms and every amenity to entertain or kick back and relax. Fitness center with glass garage doors to bring the outside in or another flexible space. She's also smart, stylish, and full of the latest technology. A gated entry, fire pit, and also plumbed and ready for a pool!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EAGLE — For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband, Jason, would…
WAVERLY – When Amanda Tinklin and Jailyn McNealy opened the Waverly Child Development Center and Preschool in 2017, their five-year plan was t…
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: guilty.
ASHLAND – A downtown business owner is asking the Ashland City Council to consider moving the farmers market to another location to alleviate …
WAHOO – With multiple options facing the Wahoo School District regarding facility upgrades, the Board of Education will hold a special meeting…
WAVERLY – Just days before their first contest the Waverly boys soccer team decided to switch up their offensive strategy. It was a move Waver…
VALPARAISO – In their first game as the Mustangs, the Raymond Central baseball team opened up the regular season with an 11-8 victory over Dou…
VALPARAISO – Collecting. It’s like a contagious bug, Darrin Pecka says, that infects its host and creates in them a compulsion to accumulate. …
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."