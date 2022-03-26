5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,590,000

Andrea Oster, M: 402-699-4687, andrea.oster@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Nestled into the serene nature of The Sanctuary! A remarkable home built by Ken Oster Homes. Sophistication, stunning spaces, and like new. Spacious and open main floor living using gorgeous woods, materials, details, and superb workmanship! Spa-like en-suite, 2nd bedroom on main or office plus a dream come true pantry. A Back stairway leads to a private loft/bedroom with endless possibilities. Beautiful lower level has 2 additional bedrooms and every amenity to entertain or kick back and relax. Fitness center with glass garage doors to bring the outside in or another flexible space. She's also smart, stylish, and full of the latest technology. A gated entry, fire pit, and also plumbed and ready for a pool!