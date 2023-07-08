Keaton Hutchinson, M: 402-850-5406, khutchinson@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - This Malibu custom home is where contemporary architecture, luxury real estate, & art become ONE. You will love the large open concept living room that leads into your stunning kitchen. Kitchen features a quartz waterfall center island, dovetail soft close cabinets & drawers, plus subzero & wolf SS appliances with butlers pantry for the ultimate kitchen experience. 3 bedrooms on the main level all include en suite bathrooms & big walk-in closets with built in drawers for total convenience. The master suite has its own private wing including a breathtaking bathroom & massive walk in closet with unlimited storage. Upstairs includes 2 more bedrooms & huge rec room perfect for guests & entertaining. Outside you'll find a private oasis with large patio & in ground pool sure to WOW anyone. Basement features a sports court & workout room + ample storage. Equipped with smart home technology & personalized