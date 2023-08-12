John Miles, M: 402-598-0598, john@anewhome4you.com, https://www.anewhome4you.com - Stunning new floorplan by R&A Builders. Banks of windows offer an outstanding view of the lake & wildlife. Luxury finishes throughout. Gourmet Kitchen & upscale appliances. Oversize 4 car garage. Huge Primary Suite with large windows, soaking tub & walk in shower. Graceful curved staircase leads to the fully finished basement. $100,000 allowance to finish basement included in the price. All details & finishes are subject to change until specifications are approved by both the buyer and the Builder - confirm with Listing agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,344,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO — A Weston man was charged last month with first-degree sexual assault of a Wahoo woman after more than a year of investigation. On July…
RAYMOND — “Do your best, try your hardest.”
WAHOO — Jesus Zaragoza is best known around Wahoo as the man behind local eateries Acapulco Mexican Grill and JC’s Steakhouse, among an ever-e…
More than a car show: Friends and family come out in force for Ceresco man's cancer treatment fundraiser
CERESCO — Sunday afternoon in Ceresco was cloudy and windy with temperatures in the 70s and rain showers rolling through intermittently. Not i…
RAYMOND- Last season in general was tough for a young and inexperienced Raymond Central Softball Team. Behind just one senior, the Mustangs st…