Jim Marriott, M: 402-659-7916, JimMarriott@kw.com, https://www.omahakellerwilliams.com - Beautiful executive estate on two-acre wooded lot in The Hamptons! This gorgeous custom home is loaded with unique features and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Two-story entry features curved staircase and custom mosaic tile flooring leading to grand living room with floor to ceiling fireplace, built-in cabinets and large Pella windows. Gourmet Chef's kitchen features large double granite island, rich custom cabinetry, and massive walk-in pantry. Master suite features a cozy sitting area with private screened porch, dual walk in closets, and spa like bath. Finished basement is perfect for entertaining complete with wet bar, theatre area, billiards area. Beautiful climate controlled sports court features soaring 25' ceilings, customized flooring and audio system. Large covered composite deck and covered patio overlook beautiful wooded yard with gas fire pit. This ideal setting offers the perfec
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,300,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.
ASHLAND – For over a century, women in Ashland have had the opportunity to donate their time and talents to support the community through spec…
Wahoo- This year the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Volleyball Team is one of the more upperclassmen dominated teams in recent history. In fact, eve…
Waverly- The Eastern Midlands Conference recently announced their all-conference selections for the fall 2021 season. Awards were given out fo…
WAHOO – During a very short special meeting held Monday night, the Wahoo Board of Education authorized the superintendent to negotiate for the…
WAHOO – Downtown Wahoo has taken on a new glow this holiday season.
WAHOO – While Christmas on the Prairie was basically canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the popular annual holiday event will be b…
WAHOO – What was planned as a short week of school turned out to be a whole week off for Wahoo Public Schools this week because of an increase…
LINCOLN – When the opportunity arose, Mitch and Heather Bartunek decided to introduce their 2-year-old daughter, Tinley, to fishing.
WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.