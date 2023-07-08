Laura & Ryan Schwarz, M: 402-740-5121, lauraschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.comlaura.schwarz - Located in the desirable Elkhorn school district you'll see why this one of a kind home is truly exceptional from the moment you walk in.Stunning & inviting this 5 bed 5 bath 5 car home offers amazing amenities: open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen & 10ft quartz island huge pantry w/ tons of storage main floor office, living room w/ stone fireplace & wood beam ceilings + a warm & inviting 3 seasons room overlooking the backyard. Primary bedroom offers vaulted ceiling, spa like bath w/ separate vanities, walk-in tile shower, stand alone tub & walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs each w/ walk in closets, one w/ private bath the other 2 each w/ a loft area & shared full bathroom. Finished LL w/ wet bar, rec room, exercise/bonus room + a 5th bed & 3/4 bath. The LL also offers 2nd laundry area & storm shelter/safe room. Unbelievable views from every window, tranquil setting mature landsc