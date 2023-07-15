Dana Poole, M: 402-968-2868, dana.poole@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Introducing this stunning acreage in Gretna’s prestigious neighborhood, The Estates at Wynwood! Less than two years old, this custom-built walkout ranch offers modern sophistication and excellent craftsmanship. Nestled on 1.75 acres, the home showcases a 5 bed / 3 bath open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen boasts high-end appliances and a massive walk-in pantry. Enjoy the warmth of stone fireplaces on both levels. The primary suite offers a private office and a lavish en-suite. The walk-in closet connects to the main floor laundry and a drop zone off the oversized 4-car garage. The finished lower-level impresses with a wide-open rec room, full bar, and a home gym. You’ll find two more large bedrooms, a stunning bathroom, and an abundance of storage throughout. Step outside to the sprawling limestone patio, featuring a fire pit, hot tub, and a dedicated play area. Take in breathtaking sunset views from