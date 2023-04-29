Kristi Heavican, M: 402-968-5545, heavicanhomes@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Impressive Gretna acreage with spacious ranch home, custom - built in 2020. Finished W/O basement built on nearly 3 acres with 3 car garage. Features covered deck backing to trail, green space and gorgeous sunset views. 5 beds, 3 baths & bonus game room and 150 sq. ft. storm shelter in basement. Additional features: walk in pantry, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, 2 stone gas F/P, whirlpool, sprinklers, 2 x 6 walls and more. Note: County scheduled to pave Schram Road in 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $725,000
