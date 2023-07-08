Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - *BUILD THIS HOUSE TODAY!* The Minden by THI Builders includes 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fully finished basement, & a 3 car garage. This home is located in the highly sought after subdivision, Lincoln Ridge. The finishes in this home include quartz countertops, LVP flooring throughout the main floor & carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen includes all stainless steel GE appliances, an island, ample cabinet storage, & a corner pantry. Main floor offers a split-bedroom style where the 2 bedrooms are separate from the primary bedroom and ensuite. Main floor laundry! Finished basement includes TWO more bedrooms & another bathroom. This builder stands head and shoulders above the competition in this price range, and you won't be disappointed. Photos are of a previously sold Minden floor plan. *CURRENT BUILD TIME IS APPROX. 8-10 MONTHS!*