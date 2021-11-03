5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,895,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - The white house on top of the hill. A once in a lifetime opportunity to own 18.7 rolling acres & a truly custom property transformed inside and out. No detail was missed in this walk-out two-story. Every level is flooded w/natural light highlighting designer features throughout. The open floorplan was designed for entertaining featuring main floor living & dining rm, stunning gourmet kitchen, office, den, generous mudroom, laundry, butler’s pantry, pantry & two baths. The second level features three additional bedrooms & grand primary suite w/full spa bath. The open & airy feeling continues downstairs w/large sunken family rm, a pool bar, second kitchen, fifth bedroom & custom 6-person bunk room along w/plenty of storage. Incredible outdoor space w/three decks, screened in porch & gorgeous 20’x45’ heated pool w/auto-cover. On the property you’ll find generous landscaping, 1,200sq ft pole barn &