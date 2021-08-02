 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,500,000

Marc Cohn, M: 402-660-6077, Marc.Cohn@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Unbelievable acreage! Featuring 6,500 sq. ft., all natural stone custom built home in the midst of trees on 7.37 acres with a 360 degree view overlooking Elkhorn River. A 6 car heated garage, 5 bed, 5 bath, boasts an awesome private master bedroom retreat suite, with its own deck and hot tub. A magnificent great room, with extra amenities. Lower level features a full kitchen, game room, and theater room ready to entertain your guests. Outside features waterfalls, lighting galore, heated pool, sports court, 24 X 24 putting green, 2 decks, and tons of wildlife to view. This is an awesome retreat away from Omaha. Don't miss out, take a look today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan G. Hanson
Obituaries

Joan G. Hanson

ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics