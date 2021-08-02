5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,500,000

Marc Cohn, M: 402-660-6077, Marc.Cohn@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Unbelievable acreage! Featuring 6,500 sq. ft., all natural stone custom built home in the midst of trees on 7.37 acres with a 360 degree view overlooking Elkhorn River. A 6 car heated garage, 5 bed, 5 bath, boasts an awesome private master bedroom retreat suite, with its own deck and hot tub. A magnificent great room, with extra amenities. Lower level features a full kitchen, game room, and theater room ready to entertain your guests. Outside features waterfalls, lighting galore, heated pool, sports court, 24 X 24 putting green, 2 decks, and tons of wildlife to view. This is an awesome retreat away from Omaha. Don't miss out, take a look today!