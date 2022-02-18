5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,395,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Showings start 2/19! Prepare to be impressed by this absolutely stunning contemporary 1.5 story on 4 acres in Gretna! Soaring 2 story ceilings in the entry & great rm & featuring over 5,600 finished sqft, 5 bedrms, dedicated office, 2nd floor loft, exercise rm, wine area & gourmet white kitchen. Kitchen features lrg walk-thru pantry, generous counter space, professional range, custom cabinetry & direct access to maintenance-free deck overlooking private backyard. Main flr owner's suite is spa-like featuring free standing tub & oversized shower w/body jets, his & hers closets & direct access to backyard. 2nd level w/3 lrg bedrms w/walk-in closets, 2 baths, catwalk overlooking entry & living rm, and multi-functional loft or 6th bedrm. Recently finished LL w/ample living space, entertainer's bar, full gym, lrg bedrm & storage. 4 full acres of property on paved roads is private, flat & has great rea