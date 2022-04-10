Sarah Maier Pavel, M: 402-830-2879, sarah.maier@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Nestled on the edge of Greenwood, sits this charming 1900's Victorian style with 3.54 acres to call your own! You'll be hard-pressed finding anything that can compare - from a treehouse and potting shed to a large storage shed out back for all your yard tools, fruit trees, a large vegetable garden, and chicken coop. Spending evenings just hanging under the pergola overlooking this beautiful property with plenty of recreational use, entertaining space, bird watching, bonfires, and a koi pond that is very inviting. The kitchen is updated featuring double ovens as well stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, a farmhouse sink, and plenty of storage space. A recently added three-season sunroom provides a perfect space for shaded summer dinners and time in the hammock. The old vineyard right outside provides plenty of new agricultural opportunities to have a sustainable lifestyle whi
5 Bedroom Home in Greenwood - $324,000
