Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of the prestigious historic Nye Avenue, while also enjoying the amenities and finishes of a newer custom home. Relax by the salt water pool, enjoy the heated and cooled custom newer oversized man cave 4+ car garage. Choose from 2 primary suite bedrooms, with additional 3 more bedrooms. Pick and choose from the 4 different family room areas to relax in. The newer master bath features custom soap stone and marble throughout. Modern convenience of the laundry located by all the bedrooms. 100% full brick home with a custom newer Davinci roof. Security automatic gated back driveway featuring the most private backyard in town. This home is also being offered at 80% fully furnished.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $795,000
-
- Updated
WAVERLY – When people first suggested Joseph Haase’s son may be on the spectrum, he was frustrated.
Johnson crowned the winner following month-long contest
- Updated
WAHOO – Another large crowd gathered at the District 39 Board of Education meeting again on Monday, and a few took the opportunity to speak du…
WAHOO – Rob Brigham has filed his response to the petition to recall him as a member of the District 139 Board of Education.
ASHLAND – As the golden shovels turned the brown earth over, just yards away large machines were busy working as well.
- Updated
WAHOO – The City of Wahoo and the Saunders County Board of Supervisors have sent strongly worded resolutions to the state Department of Transp…
- Updated
WAHOO – In her defense statement to a recall petition, District 2 Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff noted that a special election will …
WAVERLY – After three readings over the last three city council meetings, the Waverly City Council approved an ordinance to reorganize the cit…
ASHLAND – The City of Ashland has developed a Wellhead Protection Plan to identify potential pollutant sources and potential voluntary actions…
- Updated
PRAGUE – From polka music to kolaches and dumplings and kraut to beer, Prague Beer Barrel Days (BBD) offers something for the young and old al…