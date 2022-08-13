Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New construction, Edison floorplan with Modern elevation, build by The Home Company. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage on a lakefront lot. Great open floorplan, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances and walk in pantry. Living room features large picture windows, electric fireplace with stone surround. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Open flex/dining room, large drop zone, black windows, and sprinkler system. Approximate completion Nov/Dec 2022. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $569,305
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAYMOND- After back-to-back winning seasons, the Raymond Central Volleyball Team looks to keep the progression of their program going under th…
WAVERLY – Thanks to a soon-to-be Waverly Middle School eighth grader, School District 145 students will enjoy a beefed up version of the food …
WAVERLY – On school mornings, Lindsay Erickson is on drop-off duty for her three kids, and each has a different destination. One attends Waver…
WAHOO- Bishop Neumann’s run to Class C State Championship in 2021 was nothing short of a fairytale after they defeated Saunders County rival Y…
WAVERLY- In order to compete with the best in Class B, you can’t always rely on solid pitching and have to be able to score runs. With the gra…
WAVERLY – If a Lincoln developer’s plans pan out, more than 500 new housing lots could be coming to Waverly.
WAHOO – The city’s long-awaited first dog park announced its name as officials celebrated a soft opening last week.
The Lincoln mother found out Friday that she reached the semifinals for the Maxim cover girl competition.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
BROKEN BOW- In an instant classic Class B State Championship game that came down to the very end, the Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors were t…