Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New construction, Edison floorplan with Modern elevation, build by The Home Company. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage on a lakefront lot. Great open floorplan, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances and walk in pantry. Living room features large picture windows, electric fireplace with stone surround. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Open flex/dining room, large drop zone, black windows, and sprinkler system. Approximate completion Nov/Dec 2022. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $534,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – When Mike Bretta first visited the dungeon-like space for rent in Lincoln’s Haymarket, it reminded him of something out of a comic book.
ASHLAND – Plans to develop a parcel of land long hidden by trees and other terrain along Highway 6 were unveiled last week.
WAHOO- The 2022 Wahoo Football Team will look much different from one a year ago, when they went 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinals of …
MEAD – It would seem that the nation’s space agency and Nebraska farmers would have little in common.
WAVERLY- Over the past several years the Waverly Football team has continued to take positive steps inside their football program with six str…
GREENWOOD – In the midst of the frivolity and merriment of Greenwood Fun Day, there was a quiet, emotional ceremony.
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
LINCOLN- In their first tournament of the year, the Raymond Central softball team went 2-3 at the Freeman Invitational on August 20. The wins …
WAHOO – Unforeseen procedural issues with federal COVID relief funds is complicating things for School District 39 as the Wahoo Board of Educa…
ASHLAND – The new City of Ashland flags are in and ready to fly on flag poles around town.