5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $520,000

Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New construction, Edison floorplan with Modern elevation, build by The Home Company. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage on a lakefront lot. Great open floorplan, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances and walk in pantry. Living room features large picture windows, electric fireplace with stone surround. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Open flex/dining room, large drop zone, black windows, and sprinkler system. Approximate completion Nov/Dec 2022. AMA.

