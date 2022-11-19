Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New construction, Edison floorplan with Modern elevation, build by The Home Company. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage on a lakefront lot. Great open floorplan, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances and walk in pantry. Living room features large picture windows, electric fireplace with stone surround. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Open flex/dining room, large drop zone, black windows, and sprinkler system. Approximate completion Nov/Dec 2022. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $520,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who gathered for the air show on Veterans’ Day.
WAVERLY — On Sunday afternoon, six weeks before Santa boards his sleigh, four Waverly houses will be winter wonderlands, welcoming locals for …
WAHOO – A unique community with a unique name now has a unique brand.
ASHLAND – Just before Ashland’s busiest weekend of the year, Blend Ashland opened its doors to the public.
Kevin Costner can comfortably boast of being television's biggest star right now. His ‘Yellowstone’ returned for a fifth season on Sunday, and even though it was on a cable network, it was the most-watched episode of scripted television on TV this fall. The Paramount network Western reached 12.1 million viewers, when you count in simultaneous showings on other Viacom-owned cable networks. One expert called it the most appointment-friendly shows on television right now, in part because it appeals particularly to an older audience comfortable with watching television in a traditional way. It also proves the enduring popularity of the Western.
WAHOO – Two incumbents were re-elected and another unseated in the Wahoo City Council election, according to unofficial results.
WAVERLY — By most measures, the five miles between Waverly and Lincoln’s city limits is thought to be an advantage, and it’s a clear contribut…
WAYNE – Working hard and being a good teammate has been at the forefront of the journey for Kelsie Cada in her volleyball career. It has gotte…
Ron Chase uses a laser cutter to cut out the sheets of walnut or cherry wood that he uses to construct each piece of miniature furniture.
WAHOO – In now my second year as the sports editor at the Wahoo, Ashland and Waverly newspapers, one thing I have come to notice is the rich s…