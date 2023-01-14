 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $499,000

Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This incredible 2 story Edison floorplan with Modern Elevation built by The Home Company features 5 BR, 3 BA, 4 car garage, 2750 FSF on a lakefront lot. Great open plan, spacious kitchen, white cabinetry, large island, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances, and walk in pantry. Large picture windows in living and dining room, custom fireplace w/ electric liner insert & stone surround. Upgrades include LED lighting, VCC flooring in flex space, living room, kitchen, pantry, all bath locations, & laundry. Black windows, upgraded carpet and pad, 5" base, oil rubbed bronze hardware and fixtures. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk in closet w/ drywall opening to laundry room, double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Covered patio w/ gas supply line, utility garage to store all your lake toys, and sprinkler system. This home has it all. HURRY! AMA

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-80 Speedway on its last lap

I-80 Speedway on its last lap

GREENWOOD — For three decades, race fans from Lincoln, Omaha and far beyond flocked on summer weekends to a racetrack south of the Greenwood I…