5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $499,000

This incredible 2 story Edison floorplan with Modern Elevation built by The Home Company features 5 BR, 3 BA, 4 car garage, 2750 FSF on a lakefront lot. Great open plan, spacious kitchen, white cabinetry, large island, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances, and walk in pantry. Large picture windows in living and dining room, custom fireplace w/ electric liner insert & stone surround. Upgrades include LED lighting, VCC flooring in flex space, living room, kitchen, pantry, all bath locations, & laundry. Black windows, upgraded carpet and pad, 5" base, oil rubbed bronze hardware and fixtures. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk in closet w/ drywall opening to laundry room, double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Covered patio w/ gas supply line, utility garage to store all your lake toys, and sprinkler system. This home has it all. HURRY! AMA