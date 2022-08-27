Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - The Home Company "Edison" with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage. This farmhouse elevations features open floor plan, hidden pantry, quartz countertops and drop zone. The second floor boasts a large owners suite with sitting room, dual vanities, walk in closet and laundry room. Passive radon and sprinkler system included. Approximate completion December 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $499,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – When Mike Bretta first visited the dungeon-like space for rent in Lincoln’s Haymarket, it reminded him of something out of a comic book.
ASHLAND – Plans to develop a parcel of land long hidden by trees and other terrain along Highway 6 were unveiled last week.
WAHOO- The 2022 Wahoo Football Team will look much different from one a year ago, when they went 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinals of …
MEAD – It would seem that the nation’s space agency and Nebraska farmers would have little in common.
WAVERLY- Over the past several years the Waverly Football team has continued to take positive steps inside their football program with six str…
GREENWOOD – In the midst of the frivolity and merriment of Greenwood Fun Day, there was a quiet, emotional ceremony.
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
LINCOLN- In their first tournament of the year, the Raymond Central softball team went 2-3 at the Freeman Invitational on August 20. The wins …
WAHOO – Unforeseen procedural issues with federal COVID relief funds is complicating things for School District 39 as the Wahoo Board of Educa…
ASHLAND – The new City of Ashland flags are in and ready to fly on flag poles around town.