Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - The Home Company "Edison" with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage. This farmhouse elevations features open floor plan, hidden pantry, quartz countertops and drop zone. The second floor boasts a large owners suite with sitting room, dual vanities, walk in closet and laundry room. Passive radon and sprinkler system included. Approximate completion December 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $469,000
