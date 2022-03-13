Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Completely remodeled home with loads of charm and character. Beautiful original staircase, pocket doors, and hardwood floors. Large 2 car garage and new driveway approach. Landscape sprinkler drip system, fully fenced back yard. The ducts were cleaned in 2019. Radon system installed. Smoke and pet free home. Super clean and ready to move right in!
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
VALPARAISO – Collecting. It’s like a contagious bug, Darrin Pecka says, that infects its host and creates in them a compulsion to accumulate. …
YUTAN – Law enforcement are still on the lookout for the driver of a stolen car that tore through parts of rural Saunders County last week.
WAVERLY – Store-bought cards and Facebook messages have long been the birthday wish communication methods of choice. But a recently launched W…
A semi truck that had been traveling east on I-80 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, sparking the rollover crash that killed three people, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
CERESCO – Breanna Killin prefers not to think about the sad things, or the things that could go wrong. It wouldn’t do her any good.
For the first time in school history, the second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team will be playing for a state title with a 61-55 …
WAHOO – The jury trial for a former village library director accused of theft has been rescheduled multiple times, and has now temporarily bee…
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
GRAND ISLAND- The 2022 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Competition were recently held at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island on Feb. 17-…
The highest recorded speed so far? A Buick Riviera clocked at 140 mph, driven by a Wisconsin man.