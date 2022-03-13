5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $345,000

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Completely remodeled home with loads of charm and character. Beautiful original staircase, pocket doors, and hardwood floors. Large 2 car garage and new driveway approach. Landscape sprinkler drip system, fully fenced back yard. The ducts were cleaned in 2019. Radon system installed. Smoke and pet free home. Super clean and ready to move right in!