Rose Corey, O: 866-807-9087, Info@usrealty.com, https://www.usrealty.com - This home is a must see all new updates include solid six panel doors six panel frosted glass closet doors, trim, paint, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances outlets, switches , fixtures all new flooring and paint throughout. There are three bedrooms on the main floor with one and a half baths the basement has 2 bedrooms 1 non conforming and an egress window in the larger bedroom with a walk-in closet, This home has many storage areas in the basement, attic, and back yard storage shed. Newer roof, gutters. windows, AC, furnace, and water heater. Large backyard mostly fenced in with a cement slab outback for your entertaining area. New modern garage door and fresh exterior paint before last winter. Ready to move in with no repairs needed.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $289,900
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational a…
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
WAVERLY – Employees at the Waverly Runza don’t just show up to work to clock in and clock out, Manager Taylor Veik said.