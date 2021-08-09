Rose Corey, O: 866-807-9087, Info@usrealty.com, https://www.usrealty.com - This home is a must see all new updates include solid six panel doors six panel frosted glass closet doors, trim, paint, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances outlets, switches , fixtures all new flooring and paint throughout. There are three bedrooms on the main floor with one and a half baths the basement has 2 bedrooms 1 non conforming and an egress window in the larger bedroom with a walk-in closet, This home has many storage areas in the basement, attic, and back yard storage shed. Newer roof, gutters. windows, AC, furnace, and water heater. Large backyard mostly fenced in with a cement slab outback for your entertaining area. New modern garage door and fresh exterior paint before last winter. Ready to move in with no repairs needed.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $284,900
