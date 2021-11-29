 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,900

Marlin Brabec, M: 402-719-7653, marlin@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Exceptional condition home with lots of wood floors. Solid counter tops, 5 bedrooms, large fenced yard with covered patio, large garage, natural gas grill, basement family room with storm shelter.

